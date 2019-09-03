Full US Trailer for Takashi Miike's Hard-Boiled Yakuza Film 'First Love'

"I'm just a boxer." Well Go USA has released the full-length official US trailer for Takashi Miike's latest film, titled First Love - originally known as Hatsukoi. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and it's playing at TIFF next in the Midnight Madness category before hitting theaters later this month. This is Miike at "his most fun and anarchic, a noir-tinged yakuza film blending genres in the story of a young boxer and a call girl, who fall passionately in love while getting innocently caught up in a drug-smuggling scheme over the course of one night in Tokyo." The film stars Masataka Kubota, Nao Omori, Shota Sometani, and Sakurako Konishi. Reviews describe it as a "hard-boiled and soft-hearted" action film. TIFF says it captures "the yearning that blooms with one's first brush with" love and the "instant when a person resolves to live for another besides themselves — be it with fists raised, or swords drawn." Fight on.

Here's the full-length US trailer (+ new poster) for Takashi Miike's First Love, from Well Go's YouTube:

You can still watch the early teaser trailer for Takashi Miike's First Love here, to see the first reveal again.

Set over one night in Tokyo, we follow Leo, a young boxer down on his luck as he meets his 'first love' Monica, a call-girl and an addict but still an innocent. Little does Leo know, Monica is unwittingly caught up in a drug-smuggling scheme, and the two are pursued through the night by a corrupt cop, a yakuza, his nemesis, and a female assassin sent by the Chinese Triads. All their fates interwine in spectacular Miike style, at his most anarchic and fun. First Love, also known as Hatsukoi, is directed by prolific Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike, of many films previously including Yakuza Apocalypse, Shield of Straw, Ace Attorney, Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai, 13 Assassins, Terra Formars, Blade of the Immortal, as well as Laplace's Witch most recently. The screenplay is written by Masa Nakamura. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar. Well Go will release Miike's First Love in select US theaters starting September 27th this fall. For more info, visit their official website. Who's interested?