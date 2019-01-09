Full US Trailer for Terrorist Attack Film 'Hotel Mumbai' with Dev Patel

"Look, I don't think you understand. There's been an attack and we're not safe." Bleecker Street Media has released the full-length, official US trailer for a true story thriller titled Hotel Mumbai, telling the story of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel terrorist attack in Mumbai in 2008. The film is about the hotel staff who risk their own lives to keep everyone safe, as guests make unthinkable sacrifices to try and save themselves and their families. Dev Patel stars as Arjun, a newly promoted waiter who gets involved in the crossfire trying to rescue guests. The cast also includes Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Jason Isaacs, Anupam Kher, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Angus McLaren, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Rodney Afif, and Sachin Joab. This film first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year to mostly positive reviews. This looks frightening and intense, almost too real and too relevant to everything going on around the world nowadays.

Here's the full-length US trailer (+ new poster) for Anthony Maras' Hotel Mumbai, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Anthony Maras' Hotel Mumbai here, to see the original intro.

Hotel Mumbai is based on the true story of the devastating terrorist attack on the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 2008. The terrifying assault brings together the guests and the staff of the luxurious hotel including wealthy new parents David and Zahra (Armie Hammer and Nazanin Boniadi), Russian businessman Vasili (Jason Issacs) and newly promoted waiter Arjun (Dev Patel) in a desperate fight for survival. This story celebrates humanity, compassion, courage, resilience and the unwavering desire to survive. Hotel Mumbai is directed by Australian filmmaker Anthony Maras, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by John Collee and Anthony Maras. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and Adelaide Film Festival earlier this fall. Bleecker Street Media will be releasing Maras' Hotel Mumbai in select US theaters starting March 29th, 2019 this spring. Who wants to see this?