Fun First Trailer for Action Comedy 'Free Guy' Starring Ryan Reynolds

"Guy - this world, it's a video game. And it's full of bad guys… We need you to be the Good Guy." Fox has debuted the first full-length trailer for Free Guy, the video game action comedy concept conceived by Matt Lieberman, and directed by Shawn Levy (of Night at the Museum Date Night, Real Steel, The Internship). Ryan Reynolds stars as "Guy", just a regular guy who one day learns that he's actually an NPC (meaning Non-Player Character - an automated character mostly in the background of video games) until he suddenly decides to take over and become the hero of the game. This is definitely inspired by the game Overwatch, plus it has a bit of a live-action Wreck-It Ralph feel, and looks like a seriously fun time. Also starring Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. This looks like it could turn out extra dumb, or incredibly entertaining, and so far I'm feeling like it will be the latter. Jump right in.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Shawn Levy's Free Guy, direct from Fox's YouTube:

In Twentieth Century Fox's epic adventure-comedy Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late. Free Guy is directed by prolific Canadian producer / filmmaker Shawn Levy, director of the movies Address Unknown, Just in Time, Big Fat Liar, Just Married, Cheaper by the Dozen, Date Night, Real Steel, The Internship, This Is Where I Leave You, plus all three of the Night at the Museum movies previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn, based on a story by Lieberman. Produced by Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, & Adam Kolbrenner. Fox will release Free Guy in theaters everywhere starting July 3rd, 2020 next summer. First impression?