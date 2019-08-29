Fun Trailer for 'Britt-Marie Was Here' Adaptation with Pernilla August

"The kids have no confidence in me. I know nothing about soccer." Cohen Media Group has released the official US trailer for a Swedish drama called Britt-Marie Was Here, an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Fredrik Backman ("A Man Called Ove"). This premiered at the Göteborg Film Festival earlier this year. Directed by Swedish actress / filmmaker Tuva Novotny, the film tells the story of a woman who leaves her husband after 40 years to find some new meaning in life. Backman's "particular brand of witty humor and inspiring themes of self-discovery have effectively been captured," with a stand-out lead performance by Pernilla August in the main role. It also stars Peter Haber, Malin Levanon, Vera Vitali, Olle Sarri, Mahmut Suvakci, Lancelot Ncube, and Anders Mossling. This looks fun! Even if you're not someone who is leaving their marriage after 40 years, there's still some charming entertainment to be found in here.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tuva Novotny's Britt-Marie Was Here, direct from YouTube:

This warmhearted comedy finds Britt-Marie, age 63, suddenly re-considering her purpose & habits after leaving her husband of 40 years. Accepting a supremely unglamorous job at a ramshackle rec center in the backwater town of Borg, she finds herself taking an interest in the daily routines of the town’s oddball denizens—who all seem perfectly content to be stuck in their ways. Determined not to do the same, she takes on the impossible task of coaching the children’s soccer team and draws the attention—and possible affections of—a handsome police officer. Perhaps there is an opportunity for a second chance after all… Britt-Marie Was Here is directed by Swedish actress / filmmaker Tuva Novotny, director of the film Blind Spot previously. The screenplay is written by Anders Frithiof August, Øystein Karlsen, Tuva Novotny; based on the novel by Fredrik Backman. This premiered at the Göteborg Film Festival, and first opened in Sweden in January. Cohen Media Group opens Britt-Marie Was Here in select theaters starting September 20th.