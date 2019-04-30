Fun Trailer for Little Sister Indie Comedy 'Zilla and Zoe' Set in Portland

"It's a film that's bound to make your inner child smile." Perhaps? Indican Pictures has debuted an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Zilla and Zoe, which originally premiered at the Portland Film Festival in 2017. This amusing, heartfelt, fun comedy set in Portland is about a young 10-year-old girl named Zoe who is obsessed with gore and horror. To win the contest of her dreams and pursue a career in filmmaking, she will have to turn her sister's wedding into a horror film. Of course, it doesn't exactly go as planned. Or maybe it does? Aida Valentine stars as Zoe, with a cast including Sam Kamerman, Greg James, Kurt Conroyd, Mia Allen, Julie Elizabeth Knell, and Holden Goyette. It looks funny and endearing, and also very self-referential about a young filmmaker making a masterpiece film any way she can. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jessica Scalise's Zilla and Zoe, direct from Indican's YouTube:

The story of young Zoe (Aida Valentine), a 10-year-old obsessed with gore and horror. After aspirations to become a horror filmmaker end with Zoe in trouble at school, her father decides to put a stop to her gory escapades. Meanwhile, sister Zilla returns home with the unexpected news that she is marrying her college girlfriend. In an attempt to bring everyone together, Zoe will film the wedding. Unbeknownst to everyone else, young Zoe sees this as the opportunity she has been waiting for to make her horrific masterpiece. Zilla and Zoe is written and directed by American filmmaker Jessica Scalise, a Portland-based filmmaker making her feature directorial debut with this. This initially premiered at the Portland Film Festival in 2017. Indican Pictures will release Scalise's Zilla and Zoe in select theaters starting this spring. Who's interested?