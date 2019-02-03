Funny Super Bowl Spot for Pixar's 'Toy Story 4' Turns Buzz Into a Prize

"If you think you can take our Top Prize spot – you're wrong!" "Dead wrong!" Disney has debuted a new 30-second TV spot for Pixar's next sequel Toy Story 4, arriving in theaters everywhere this June. This spot features Ducky & Bunny, voiced by Keegan Michael-Key & Jordan Peele, who mock Buzz after he gets tied up on the board as a prize for a carnival game. The other hint from this teaser is that the story might take place at some carnival in the mountains, and there's an "Antiques" museum visible in the background. But there's nothing else revealed in this besides that tidbit. All the other regular voices are back again: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Kristen Schaal, and Bonnie Hunt. I'm still looking forward to this, of course (it's Pixar!), I just hope we get a full trailer sometime soon. For now - enjoy this 30-second tease.

Here's the new Super Bowl TV Spot (+ Bo Peep's poster) for Josh Cooley's Toy Story 4, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the very first teaser trailer for Pixar's Toy Story 4 here, to see the original introduction.

Everyone's favorite pull-string cowboy sheriff Woody (Tom Hanks), along with his best friends Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, are happy taking care of their kid, Bonnie, until a new toy called "Forky" arrives in her room. According to Forky, a spork-turned-craft-project, he's not a toy at all—and he'd rather skip this big adventure completely, if only they'd let him. Pixar's Toy Story 4 is directed by American filmmaker Josh Cooley, making his feature directorial debut after directing other various projects at Pixar including the short film Riley's First Date?, and the TV shorts "Mater's Tall Tales" and "Toy Story of Terror". The script is credited to John Lasseter & Andrew Stanton & Pete Docter & Lee Unkrich, with Stephany Folsom. Disney will open Pixar's Toy Story 4 in theaters starting June 21st this summer. How's this looking so far?