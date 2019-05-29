Gabriela Cartol in US Trailer for Lila Avilés' Film 'The Chambermaid'

"Eve, do you copy?" Kino Lorber has debuted an official trailer for the indie drama The Chambermaid, the feature directorial debut of Mexican filmmaker Lila Avilés who comes from the theater world. Not to be confused with Park Chan-wook's The Handmaiden or that Vietnamese ghost film The Housemaid, this film is set in Mexico City and is about a chambermaid working at one of the city's most luxurious hotels. "As with Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, set in the same city, The Chambermaid salutes the invisible women caretakers who are the hard-working backbone of society." Gabriela Cartol stars as Eve, and the small cast includes Teresa Sánchez. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, so this trailer features a few quotes from critics who praised it. Looks like an intimate, honest drama about the forgotten workers of the world.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Lila Avilés' The Chambermaid, direct from KL's YouTube:

In her feature debut, theater director Lila Avilés turns the monotonous work day of Eve (Gabriela Cartol), a chambermaid at a high-end Mexico City hotel, into a beautifully observed film of rich detail. Set entirely in this alienating environment, with scenes taking place in the guest rooms, hallways, and the cleaning facilities, this minimalist yet sumptuous movie brings to the fore Eve’s hopes, dreams, and desires. The Chambermaid is directed by Mexican theater director turned filmmaker Lila Avilés, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films + a doc previously. The screenplay is written by Lila Avilés and Juan Carlos Marquéz. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and also played at the San Sebastián, London, San Francisco, New Directors/New Films Festivals. Kino Lorber releases Avilés' The Chambermaid in select US theaters starting June 26th this summer. For more info, visit the official website. Interested?