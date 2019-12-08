Gal Gadot Returns in Awesome First Trailer for 'Wonder Woman 1984'

"Think about finally having everything you've always wanted!" Warner Bros has debuted the first official trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, the highly anticipated sequel to Patty Jenkins' massively successful first Wonder Woman movie (from 2017). This trailer just premiered at Brazil's Comic-Con (CCXP) during a big presentation, and has arrived online for everyone else to enjoy. Once again directed by Patty Jenkins, this sequel takes us right into the 80s - but not much is known about the plot beyond that. Gal Gadot returns as Diana Prince, also known as "Wonder Woman", with a cast featuring Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig, Connie Nielsen, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, Lyon Beckwith, Natasha Rothwell, Oakley Bull, and Robin Wright. This looks pretty good! The best part of this trailer is the lightning lasso moment, or also the look on Pine's face when the truck flips over. And I really enjoy that music choice, too.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984, direct from YouTube:

Raised on a sheltered paradise known as Paradise Island, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana then leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Now a new era of wonder begins… Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. Wonder Woman 1984 is once again directed by American filmmaker Patty Jenkins, director of the film Monster previously and the first Wonder Woman, as well as a few episodes of "Entourage" and "The Killing". The screenplay is written by Dave Callaham, and Geoff Johns & Patty Jenkins, from a story by Geoff Johns & Patty Jenkins; based on characters from DC. Wonder Woman was created by William Moulton Marston. Warner Bros opens Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters everywhere starting June 5th, 2020 next summer. Lookin' good so far?