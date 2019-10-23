Garrett Hedlund in First Trailer for Acclaimed Sundance Film 'Burden'

"Can't get rid of hate - just replace it with something else." 101 Studios has debuted the first official trailer for Burden, a drama about the KKK and a former Klansman who gives up his ways thanks to the help of a local reverend. This premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, and has been awaiting release - with plans to hit theaters this year until it was pulled from the schedule. It's now set to open in late February of next year, for those still curious. Garrett Hedlund stars as Mike Burden, a Klansman whose relationships with both a single mother and a high school friend force him to re-examine his long-held beliefs. Also stars Forest Whitaker, Andrea Riseborough, Tom Wilkinson, Usher Raymond, and Tess Harper. The film received great reviews and won the Audience Award at Sundance 2018, which is a big one. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Andrew Heckler's Burden, direct from 101 Studio's YouTube:

Based on the inspiring true story of the bridging of one of the biggest racial divides imaginable. Mike Burden, a rising leader in Ku Klux Klan, attempts to break away from the Klan when the girl he falls in love with urges him to leave for the better life they can build together. When the Klan seeks Mike out for vengeance, an African American Reverend takes in Mike, his girlfriend and her son, protecting them, and accepting them into their community. Together, Burden and Kennedy fight to overcome the Klan's efforts. Burden is both written & directed actor turned filmmaker Andrew Heckler, making his feature directorial debut with this film. Produced by Robbie Brenner and Bill Kenwright. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018, and stopped by the Traverse City Film Festival in Michigan as well. 101 Studios will finally release Heckler's Burden in select US theaters starting February 28th, 2020 early next year. Interested?