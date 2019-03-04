Gary Carr is Legendary Musician Buddy Bolden in First 'Bolden' Trailer

"Little is known about the life of musician Buddy Bolden: He was born on September 6th, 1877. At the age of 30, he was committed to an asylum where he died in 1931. His only known recording has never been found. He invented Jazz." How's that for an intro? Abramorama has debuted the official trailer for an indie biopic titled Bolden, about the legendary musician named Buddy Bolden - a cornetist who is regarded as one of the key figures in the development of a New Orleans-style of ragtime music, called "jass", which later came to be known as jazz. Gary Carr stars as Bolden, with Erik LaRay Harvey, Yaya DaCosta, Ian McShane, and Michael Rooker. Featuring music written, arranged, & performed by Wynton Marsalis. Seems to be a ravishing retelling of his life's story, perhaps not the most polished, but full of passion & zeal.

Here's the first official trailer (+ original poster) for Dan Pritzker's Bolden, direct from YouTube:

Bolden imagines the compelling, powerful and tragic journey of Buddy Bolden (Gary Carr), the unsung American hero who invented Jazz. With little biographical information and no found recordings of his music, the film’s narrative composes fragmented memories of his past, against the political and social context in which his revolutionary music was conceived. The birth of jazz was the birth of American popular culture influencing everything that followed in its wake - from Louis Armstrong to Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, The Fugees and Dr. Dre, Bolden is where it all began. Bolden is directed by American musician / filmmaker Dan Pritzker, director of the other musician biopic Louis (about Louis Armstrong) previously. The screenplay is written by Dan Pritzker and David Rothschild, inspired by the life of Buddy Bolden. For more info, visit the official website. Abramorama will release Pritzker's Bolden in select theaters starting on May 3rd, 2019 at the beginning of the summer season. First impression? How does that look?