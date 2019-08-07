Gary Oldman & Emily Mortimer in Trailer for Boat Horror Film 'Mary'

"The thing about boats is that there's nowhere to run.." RLJE Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror titled Mary, another boat horror movie this year (to go with Dead Water, Vampyrz on a Boat, Harpoon). This one is made by veteran cinematographer Michael Goi, directing his third feature film. Mary is about a family looking to start a charter-boat business that buys a ship that holds terrifying secrets once out on isolated waters. "It becomes horrifyingly clear that they are being lured to an even greater." Gary Oldman and Emily Mortimer star, with a cast including Jennifer Esposito, Stefanie Scott, Owen Teague, Michael Landes, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Natalie Jean. This is super creepy, and feels like a film straight out of the 90s, especially with the grainy look of it. That final shot in the trailer is the scariest.

Here's the first official trailer for Michael Goi's Mary, direct from RLJE's YouTube:

David (Gary Oldman) is a struggling blue-collar captain looking to make a better life for his family. Strangely drawn to an abandoned ship that is up for auction, David impulsively buys the boat, believing it will be his family’s ticket to happiness and prosperity. But soon after they embark on their maiden journey, strange and frightening events begin to terrorize David and his family, causing them to turn on one another and doubt their own sanity. With tensions high, the ship drifts off course, and it becomes horrifyingly clear that they are being lured to an even greater evil further out at sea. Mary is directed by American cinematographer / filmmaker Michael Goi, director of the films Voyeur and Megan Is Missing previously. The screenplay is written by Anthony Jaswinski. This will premiere at FrightFest in London this month. RLJE will then release Goi's Mary in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 11th in the fall.