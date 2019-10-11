Gary Oldman & Olga Kurylenko in Trailer for 'The Courier' Action Film

"Who are you?" "Just a courier." Lionsgate has debuted an official trailer for the cheesy action film The Courier, an "intense action-thriller" that unfolds in real time. If you haven't had enough of the Transporter movies, there's even more in this. Olga Kurylenko stars as a badass female motorcycle courier who must fight off a sadistic crime boss' henchmen in order to protect the one witness that can bring him down. She discovers that one of the packages might not be as harmless as she was told. Also starring Gary Oldman, Dermot Mulroney, William Moseley, Alicia Agneson, Craig Conway, Amit Shah, Lee Charles, and Joel Michaely. I'm digging Oldman with the eye-patch, but the rest of this looks terrible - derivative, and bland, and cliche. What's with the voices sounding so weird? Might as well skip it, doesn't look so good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ UK version / poster) for Zackary Adler's The Courier, from YouTube:

This intense action-thriller film unfolds in real time as two embattled souls fight for their lives. Academy Award Winner Gary Oldman stars as a vicious crime boss out to kill Nick, the lone witness set to testify against him. He hires a mysterious female motorcycle courier (Olga Kurylenko) to unknowingly deliver a poison-gas bomb to slay Nick. But after she rescues Nick from certain death, the duo must confront an army of ruthless hired killers in order to survive the night. The Courier is directed by British filmmaker Zackary Adler, director of the films I'm Reed Fish, Familiar Strangers, The Rise/Fall of the Krays, Casual Encounters, American Romance, Rise of the Footsoldier 3 previously. The screenplay is written by Zackary Adler, James Edward Barker, Andy Conway, and Nicky Tate. Lionsgate will release Adler's The Courier in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 22nd coming up this fall. How does that look? That bad?