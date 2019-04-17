Gemma Arterton & Elizabeth Debicki in UK Trailer for 'Vita & Virginia'

"Does she make you want to write or live?" "Both." Thunderbird Releasing has debuted an official UK trailer for a film titled Vita & Virginia, a romantic drama inspired by the letters written between Virginia Woolf & Vita Sackville-West. "A daring celebration of an unconventional bond, and a vivid exploration of gender, sexuality, creativity and passion, Vita & Virginia details the love story of two women - two writers - who smashed through social barriers to find solace in their forbidden connection." The film stars Gemma Arterton as Vita, and Elizabeth Debicki as Virginia, and is set in the 1920s in London. Despite the odds, the magnetic Vita and the beguiling Virginia forge an unconventional affair, set against the backdrop of their own strikingly contemporary marriages - which inspired one of Woolf’s most iconic novels, "Orlando". The cast includes Isabella Rossellini, Rupert Penry-Jones, Peter Ferdinando, Emerald Fennell, Gethin Anthony, Rory Fleck Byrne, and Karla Crome. This looks lovely, and romantically inspiring.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Chanya Button's Vita & Virginia, direct from YouTube:

Based on a true story, Vita & Virginia details the passionate relationship between literary trailblazer Virginia Woolf (Elizabeth Debicki), and enigmatic aristocrat Vita Sackville-West (Gemma Arterton). When their paths cross, the magnetic Vita decides the beguiling, stubborn and gifted Virginia will be her next conquest, no matter the cost. The ensuing relationship leads to the birth of Woolf’s bold, experimental novel - "Orlando". Vita & Virginia is directed by English filmmaker Chanya Button, her second feature film after making Burn Burn Burn in 2015 previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is written by Eileen Atkins and Chanya Button, inspired by the letters between Virginia Woolf & Vita Sackville-West. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Thunderbird will release Button's Vita & Virginia in select UK theaters starting July 5th, 2019 in the summer. No US release has been set. Stay tuned for more.