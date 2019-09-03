Genius Second Trailer for Taika Waititi's Anti-Hate Satire 'Jojo Rabbit'

"You two seem to be getting on well." "She doesn't seem like a bad person." Fox Searchlight has revealed the full-length main trailer for Taika Waititi's new film, titled Jojo Rabbit, which will be premiering at the Toronto Film Festival starting up this week. The ingenious "anti-hate satire" is set during the early days of World War II, and follows a lonely German boy named Jojo "Rabbit" Betzler who is in Hitler's youth army. His life is turned upside down when he finds out his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl inside their home. Roman Griffin Davis stars as Jojo, Scarlett Johansson plays his mother, Taika Waititi plays Hitler, and the full cast includes Thomasin McKenzie, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, and Sam Rockwell. This looks amazingly brilliant, and it's pretty much the perfect trailer for it - with tons of hilarious footage and some of the best songs they could pick. It's one of my most anticipated this fall! Enjoy.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ promo banner) for Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit, direct from YouTube:

Lonely German boy Jojo "Rabbit" Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis) has his world view turned upside down when he discovers that his single mother Rosie (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism. Jojo Rabbit is directed by acclaimed New Zealand actor / writer / filmmaker Taika Waititi, director of the excellent films Eagle vs Shark, Boy, What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, and Thor: Ragnarok previously. The screenplay is also written by Taika Waititi, adapted from Christine Leunens' novel titled "Caging Skies" first published in 2008. The film is set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. Fox Searchlight will then release Waititi's Jojo Rabbit in select theaters starting on October 18th this fall. For more updates, follow @TaikaWaititi or @jojorabbitmovie. Who's in?