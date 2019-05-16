Gerard Butler is Back in Action Sequel 'Angel Has Fallen' First Trailer

"The President's top guardian angel has fallen." Lionsgate has debuted the first official trailer for Angel Has Fallen, the latest action sequel following up Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen before it. Gerard Butler returns as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning, who is framed once the President comes under attack, and must figure out what's really going on. Isn't this the exact same plot as the other two? The cast includes Morgan Freeman as the President, with Piper Perabo, Lance Reddick, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tim Blake Nelson, Nick Nolte, Chris Browning, Danny Huston, and Michael Landes. This one looks like it takes place entirely in the woods, not much in a city at all - until those CGI shots at the end.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Ric Roman Waugh's Angel Has Fallen, from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Butler) is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat. Angel Has Fallen is directed by American filmmaker Ric Roman Waugh, a former stunt director, and now director of the films In the Shadows, Felon, Snitch, and Shot Caller previously. The screenplay is written by Katrin Benedikt, Robert Mark Kamen, and Creighton Rothenberger. Lionsgate will release Angel Has Fallen in theaters everywhere starting on August 23rd, 2019 later this summer. First impression? Who's ready for more of this action?