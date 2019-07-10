Get Possessed in Official US Trailer for German Horror Thriller 'Luz'

"My girlfriend has a very special gift." Screen Media Film has debuted an official US trailer for the indie German horror thriller titled Luz, opening in select US theaters this month after playing at film festivals all throughout last year - including Berlinale, Sitges, Fantastic Fest, Fantasia, Morbido, and many more. In this slick and disturbing horror film, Luz is a young cab driver fleeing from the grasp of a possessed woman, whose confession could endanger the lives of everyone who crosses her path. We featured a teaser trailer for this last year after it started picking up rave reviews. Luana Velis stars as Luz, and the full cast includes Johannes Benecke, Jan Bluthardt, Lilli Lorenz, Julia Riedler, and Nadja Stübiger. This is being described as "unapologetically strange and utterly fearless" and looks like a mesmerizing possession thriller. There's also a killer new poster for this film seen below the trailer. In theaters starting July 19th this month.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Tilman Singer's Luz, direct from Screen Media's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Tilman Singer's Luz here, to catch the original reveal again.

A rainy night. A dazed and numb young cabdriver, Luz (Luana Velis), drags herself into the brightly lit entrance of a rundown police station. Across town in a nightspot, Nora seductively engages police psychiatrist Dr. Rossini in a conversation. Nora is possessed by a demonic entity, longing for the woman it loves - Luz. She tells the Doctor about her old schoolmate Luz's rebellious past at a Chilean school for girls. Increasingly drunk on her story, Rossini turns into an easy prey in Nora's hands, but he’s soon called away to the police station to examine Luz. Supervised by his colleagues, the doctor puts Luz in a state of hypnosis that initiates a series of flashbacks, unfolding the events leading to her arrival. But the entity that has taken control of the doctor wants something more. Bit by bit it slips into Luz' reenactment and makes old memories come to light. Luz is directed by up-and-coming German filmmaker Tilman Singer, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year, and played Fantastic Fest. Screen Media will open Luz in select US theaters starting July 19th coming up.