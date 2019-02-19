Get Wild in the First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Dirt' About Mötley Crüe

"I am sick and tired of not having fun!" Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for a new rock movie titled The Dirt, telling the true story of the totally crazy rock band Mötley Crüe, made by Jackass: The Movie director Jeff Tremaine (so you can expect it will get real wild). Based on the autobiographical tell-all book written by the band, the film tells the story of how Mötley Crüe came to be one of the most notorious rock 'n roll groups in history. Starring Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars, Colson Baker as Tommy Lee, and Daniel Webber as Vince Neil, along with Pete Davidson, Leven Rambin, Rebekah Graf, David Costabile, Christian Gehring, plus Tony Cavalero as Ozzy Osbourne. Ahahaha this looks insanely fun and epic! They're definitely not holding back, and that's rad. Seems like a good time.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jeff Tremaine's The Dirt, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Based on the bestselling autobiography from Mötley Crüe, the film is an unflinching tale of success and excess as four misfits rise from the streets of Hollywood to the heights of international fame. The Dirt is directed by American producer / filmmaker Jeff Tremaine, his second feature film after directing Bad Grandpa, plus the Jackass: The Movie series including Jackass 3D previously. The screenplay is written by Rich Wilkes and Amanda Adelson; based on the autobiography The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band, co-written by the band members of Mötley Crüe and Neil Strauss. Netflix will launch Tremaine's The Dirt streaming exclusively starting March 22nd coming up. The Dirt soundtrack will also be available on the same day featuring 14 Mötley Crüe classic hits and 4 brand new songs. How does it look?