MOVIE TRAILERS

Get Wild in the First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Dirt' About Mötley Crüe

by
February 19, 2019
Source: YouTube

The Dirt Trailer

"I am sick and tired of not having fun!" Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for a new rock movie titled The Dirt, telling the true story of the totally crazy rock band Mötley Crüe, made by Jackass: The Movie director Jeff Tremaine (so you can expect it will get real wild). Based on the autobiographical tell-all book written by the band, the film tells the story of how Mötley Crüe came to be one of the most notorious rock 'n roll groups in history. Starring Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars, Colson Baker as Tommy Lee, and Daniel Webber as Vince Neil, along with Pete Davidson, Leven Rambin, Rebekah Graf, David Costabile, Christian Gehring, plus Tony Cavalero as Ozzy Osbourne. Ahahaha this looks insanely fun and epic! They're definitely not holding back, and that's rad. Seems like a good time.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jeff Tremaine's The Dirt, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

The Dirt Poster

Based on the bestselling autobiography from Mötley Crüe, the film is an unflinching tale of success and excess as four misfits rise from the streets of Hollywood to the heights of international fame. The Dirt is directed by American producer / filmmaker Jeff Tremaine, his second feature film after directing Bad Grandpa, plus the Jackass: The Movie series including Jackass 3D previously. The screenplay is written by Rich Wilkes and Amanda Adelson; based on the autobiography The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band, co-written by the band members of Mötley Crüe and Neil Strauss. Netflix will launch Tremaine's The Dirt streaming exclusively starting March 22nd coming up. The Dirt soundtrack will also be available on the same day featuring 14 Mötley Crüe classic hits and 4 brand new songs. How does it look?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2018
1. The Nightingale
2. Vox Lux
3. Into Spider-Verse
4. Shirkers
5. First Man
6. Old Man & Gun
7. M:I - Fallout
8. The Favourite
9. If Beale Street...
10. Blindspotting
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2018
1. Upgrade
2. Annihilation
3. A Star is Born
4. Into Spider-Verse
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Suspiria
7. Assass. Nation
8. Avengers: Inf. War
9. Bumblebee
10. Bad Times Royale
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

OUR FACEBOOK / AD

FirstShowing.net