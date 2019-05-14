Gina Carano in Official Trailer for Action Thriller 'Daughter of the Wolf'

"I can't remember a time when I wasn't driven by rage." Vertical Entertainment has debuted a trailer for an action thriller titled Daughter of the Wolf, a new film made by production designer / filmmaker David Hackl (director of Saw V and Life on the Line). The film stars Gina Carano, who we haven't seen much of in cinema recently, but she's back as a badass in another action roll. Carano plays Clair Hamilton, a "military specialist" who returns home to claim her inheritance only to find that her son has been kidnapped. She must hunt down the mysterious leader of the gang holding him for ransom. Simple as that. The film's full cast includes Richard Dreyfuss, Brendan Fehr, Sydelle Noel, Brock Morgan, and Stew McLean. This looks as bland and derivative as they come, but it still somehow might entice a few interested viewers.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David Hackl's Daughter of the Wolf, from YouTube:

Following the death of her father, a military specialist (Carano) returns from the Middle East to claim her inheritance only to find that her son has been kidnapped. She must hunt down the mysterious leader of the gang who's now holding him for ransom. Daughter of the Wolf is directed by Canadian filmmaker David Hackl, a production designer and also director of the films Saw V, Into the Grizzly Maze, and Life on the Line previously. The screenplay is by Nika Agiashvili. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere. Vertical will release Hackl's Daughter of the Wolf in select theaters + on VOD starting June 14th. Anyone?