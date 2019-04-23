Glorious Final Trailer for Dougherty's 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'

"Our planet will perish and so will we… Unless we set Godzilla free." Warner Bros has released the third & final official trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, to go along with the epic first two trailers and this one is just as unforgettably stunning. Somewhere over the rainbow lies monsters. This sequel to Gareth Edwards's Godzilla reboot from 2014 is directed by Mike Dougherty (of Trick 'r Treat, Krampus), and it's looking even more epic as Godzilla will battle other recently unearthed massive monsters, including Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. King of the Monsters features Millie Bobby Brown (from "Stranger Things") as well as Bradley Whitford, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Kyle Chandler, Thomas Middleditch, Zhang Ziyi, Charles Dance, with Ken Watanabe. This is my most anticipated movie of the summer, looks jaw-droppingly awesome in every way.

Here's the third & final trailer (+ poster) for Dougherty's Godzilla: King of the Monsters

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is directed by American filmmaker Michael Dougherty, director of Trick 'r Treat and Krampus previously, and screenwriter on the early X-Men movies. The screenplay is written by Max Borenstein, Zach Shields, and Michael Dougherty. Warner Bros will release Godzilla: King of the Monsters in theaters everywhere starting May 31st this summer. Looking good? Excited to see this?