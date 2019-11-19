Glorious Second Trailer for Tom Hooper's Epic Live-Action 'Cats' Movie

"Going to the ball could get dangerous." Universal has dropped in with the second official trailer for Tom Hooper's epic movie musical Cats, based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's famous Broadway show of the same name. This time turning it into some strange live-action hybrid CG cat mashup - which still doesn't look any less freakier than it did in the first trailer. A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. This fresh new take on Cats stars a huge ensemble cast: James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Ray Winstone, Laurent Bourgeois, Laurie Davidson, and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut. They really went all out with this trailer, bringing out all the spectacle and glamour and furry madness and celebrities galore.

Here's the second trailer (+ another poster) for Tom Hooper's Cats movie, direct from Universal's YouTube:

A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. Featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street to tap. This new Cats movie is directed by Oscar-winning English filmmaker Tom Hooper, director of the movies Red Dust, The Damned United, The King's Speech, Les Misérables, and The Danish Girl previously. The screenplay is written by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper. Adapted from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway musical (which premiered in 1981), based on the poetry collection "Old Possum's Books of Practical Cats" by T.S. Eliot. Universal will release Hooper's Cats in theaters everywhere starting December 20th, this Christmas, later this year. Excited yet?