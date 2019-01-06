2019 Golden Globe Awards Winners - Updates Throughout the Night

The winners of the HFPA's 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the precursor to the Academy Awards, have been announced tonight at a ceremony held at The Beverly Hilton hotel, hosted by Sandra Oh & Andy Samberg. Hopefully the HFPA doesn't get too crazy with their picks this year. Our list below will be updated with all film-related winners as they're revealed during the broadcast. The nominees for 2018 are some of the most confusing yet, with category mix-ups (isn't A Star is Born a musical?) and snubs and odd choices, but at least they've highlighted some of the best films of the year. Let's find out who is taking home Globes.

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards are being held at The Beverly Hilton hosted by Sandra Oh & Andy Samberg airing live on NBC. See the full list of 2018 film winners below. Winners highlighted in BOLD.

BEST DRAMA

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

ACTOR (DRAMA)

﻿Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges - Boy Erased

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington - BlacKkKlansman

ACTRESS (DRAMA)

Glenn Close - The Wife

Lady Gaga - A Star is Born

Nicole Kidman - Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike - A Private War

BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY

﻿Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

ACTOR (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

﻿Christian Bale - Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Robert Redford - The Old Man and the Gun

John C. Reilly - Stan & Ollie

ACTRESS (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron - Tully

Constance Wu - Crazy Rich Asians

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Girl (Belgium)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

ANIMATED FILM

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Thoughts: Yay!! This film should be winning everything anyway, so I'm quite happy with this.

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Timothée Chalamet - Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

﻿Amy Adams - Vice

Claire Foy - First Man

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Thoughts: Wow, congrats!! This is fantastic, she's superb in Beale Street and I'm so happy to see this film win. She also deserves it for Support the Girls.

DIRECTOR

﻿Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Peter Farrelly - Green Book

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay - Vice

SCREENPLAY

﻿Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara - The Favourite

Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay - Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie - Green Book

ORIGINAL SCORE

﻿Marco Beltrami - A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat - Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz - First Man

Marc Shaiman - Mary Poppins Returns

ORIGINAL SONG

"All the Stars" from Black Panther

"Girl in the Movies" from Dumplin'

"Requiem for a Private War" from A Private War

"Revelation" from Boy Erased

"Shallow" from A Star is Born

CECIL B. DEMILLE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Jeff Bridges

What do you think of the 2019 winners? How is the show with Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh? Any good? Are these winners even worth discussing? Which of your favorite movies from 2018 are you rooting for?