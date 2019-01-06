AWARDS
2019 Golden Globe Awards Winners - Updates Throughout the Night
by Alex Billington
January 6, 2019
The winners of the HFPA's 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the precursor to the Academy Awards, have been announced tonight at a ceremony held at The Beverly Hilton hotel, hosted by Sandra Oh & Andy Samberg. Hopefully the HFPA doesn't get too crazy with their picks this year. Our list below will be updated with all film-related winners as they're revealed during the broadcast. The nominees for 2018 are some of the most confusing yet, with category mix-ups (isn't A Star is Born a musical?) and snubs and odd choices, but at least they've highlighted some of the best films of the year. Let's find out who is taking home Globes.
The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards are being held at The Beverly Hilton hosted by Sandra Oh & Andy Samberg airing live on NBC. See the full list of 2018 film winners below. Winners highlighted in BOLD.
BEST DRAMA
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
ACTOR (DRAMA)
Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges - Boy Erased
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington - BlacKkKlansman
ACTRESS (DRAMA)
Glenn Close - The Wife
Lady Gaga - A Star is Born
Nicole Kidman - Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike - A Private War
BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
ACTOR (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
Christian Bale - Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Robert Redford - The Old Man and the Gun
John C. Reilly - Stan & Ollie
ACTRESS (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron - Tully
Constance Wu - Crazy Rich Asians
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Girl (Belgium)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
ANIMATED FILM
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Thoughts: Yay!! This film should be winning everything anyway, so I'm quite happy with this.
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Timothée Chalamet - Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams - Vice
Claire Foy - First Man
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Thoughts: Wow, congrats!! This is fantastic, she's superb in Beale Street and I'm so happy to see this film win. She also deserves it for Support the Girls.
DIRECTOR
Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
Peter Farrelly - Green Book
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay - Vice
SCREENPLAY
Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara - The Favourite
Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay - Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie - Green Book
ORIGINAL SCORE
Marco Beltrami - A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat - Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz - First Man
Marc Shaiman - Mary Poppins Returns
ORIGINAL SONG
"All the Stars" from Black Panther
"Girl in the Movies" from Dumplin'
"Requiem for a Private War" from A Private War
"Revelation" from Boy Erased
"Shallow" from A Star is Born
CECIL B. DEMILLE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Jeff Bridges
What do you think of the 2019 winners? How is the show with Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh? Any good? Are these winners even worth discussing? Which of your favorite movies from 2018 are you rooting for?
