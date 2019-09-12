Gory US Red Band Trailer for 'Little Monsters' Starring Lupita Nyong'o

"That might be a little much for everyone…" Hulu has released a brand new US red band trailer for Abe Forsythe's Little Monsters, the wacky fun zombie comedy horror film that first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This wild and crazy zombie comedy is about a teacher and an aimless guy who end up on a field trip to a petting zoo when a zombie outbreak takes over. It also played at the SXSW Film Festival this year, and will be debuting on Hulu starting in October. Lupita Nyong'o stars as the enigmatic teacher who fights back to keep her kids safe, along with Alexander England as the tag along Dave, and Josh Gad as an asshole TV personality who freaks out when the zombies show up. Also starring Stephen Peacocke, Kat Stewart, Nadia Townsend, Marshall Napier, Henry Nixon, and Rahel Romahn. This is an extra gory, amazingly red band trailer for the film - they went all out trying to get attention here.

Here's the new US red band trailer for Abe Forsythe's Little Monsters, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

You can still watch the original UK trailer for Forsythe's Little Monsters here, to see even more footage.

After a rough breakup, directionless Dave (England) crashes at his sister's place. When an opportunity arises to chaperone an upcoming school excursion alongside the charming and enigmatic teacher, Miss Caroline (Nyong'o), Dave jumps at the chance to impress her. But what he wasn't anticipating was Teddy McGiggle (Gad), an obnoxious children's television personality who shapes the excursion's activities. What he was expecting even less was a zombie invasion, which unfolds after an experiment at a nearby military base goes awry. Armed only with the resourcefulness of kindergartners, Dave, Miss Caroline, and Teddy must work together to keep the monsters at bay and carve a way out with their guts intact. Little Monsters is both written and directed by Australian filmmaker Abe Forsythe, director of the films Navin Wants to Be a Superhero, Ned, and Down Under previously. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Neon will play Little Monsters in US theaters for one night on October 8th before it debuts on Hulu.