Grace Wacuka & Prashantt Guptha in 'A New Christmas' Film Trailer

"The letter from the heart can be read on the face." Cinedigm has debuted the trailer for an indie holiday romantic drama titled A New Christmas, from director Daniel Tenenbaum (Landing Up). This premiered at the Heartland Film Festival in Indiana last month, and is getting a VOD release next month. Kabir is a lonely medical student in New York, estranged from his wife and grieving the loss of his mother. When he meets Kioni, a charming student from Kenya, she persuades him to show her around the city's Christmas decorations, helping him rediscover the magic of the holidays and get his life back on track. The film stars Prashantt Guptha as Kabir, Grace Wacuka as Kioni, along with Preeti Gupta, Aurora Heimbach, Swati Bhise, and Harbinder Singh. Looks charming and sweet, a humble film about the power of love.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Tenenbaum's A New Christmas, direct from YouTube:

A year after losing his mother at Christmas, Kabir's life is falling apart. Then he meets Kioni, a charming woman visiting from Africa. Kioni convinces Kabir to take her out on a tour of New York City to see the holiday decorations, leading Kabir to rediscover the magic of the season and begin putting his life back together. A New Christmas is directed by Brazilian-Israeli filmmaker Daniel Tenenbaum, making his second feature film after Landing Up previously, and numerous other short films. The screenplay is written by Travis Hodgkins. This first premiered at the Heartland Film Festival last month. Cinedigm will release Tenenbaum's A New Christmas in select theaters + on VOD starting December 6th next month. Curious?