Gripping Full Trailer for Sam Mendes' One-Shot Great War Movie '1917'

"If we're not clever about this, no one will get to your brother!" Universal has debuted the full official trailer for Sam Mendes' war movie 1917, which looks phenomenal so far. We also posted the behind-the-scenes featurette earlier this week showing how they filmed this movie to play out like one non-stop long take. Set during World War I in the year 1917, the movie takes place over the course of one day, following soldiers on a "seemingly impossible mission" to deliver a message across enemy lines to stop an attack that will kill their own soldiers. With cinematography by Roger Deakins. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay, joined by an strong ensemble cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden, Andrew Scott, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, Teresa Mahoney, Daniel Mays, Adrian Scarborough, Justin Edwards, Gerran Howell, Anson Boon, and Richard McCabe. I can't wait to see this! All of the footage looks spectacular, realistic but also riveting, dragging us into this day in 1917. Looks so intense.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for Sam Mendes' 1917, direct from Universal's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Sam Mendes' 1917 here, or the behind-the-scenes look here.

At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will put a stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers – Blake's own brother among them. 1917 is directed by Oscar-winning English filmmaker Sam Mendes, director of the films American Beauty, Road to Perdition, Jarhead, Revolutionary Road, Away We Go, plus James Bond's Skyfall and Spectre previously. The screenplay is written by Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Produced by Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, and Jayne-Ann Tenggren; co-produced by Michael Lerman. Amblin + Universal Pictures will open Sam Mendes' 1917 movie in theaters everywhere starting December 25th, on Christmas Day, at the end of this year. Planning to go watch this in theaters?