Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Second Trailer for Superpowers Film 'Fast Color'

"She can see the colors." Liongsate + Codeblack Films have released a second and final trailer for the indie film Fast Color, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. The acclaimed film is about a young woman who is forced to go on the run when her superhuman abilities are discovered. Years after having abandoned her family, the only place she has left to hide is home. Talented actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars as Ruth, with a small cast including David Strathairn, Saniyya Sidney, Lorraine Toussaint, and Christopher Denham. Fast Color is opening in limited theaters this week, and pretty much every review for it has been positive, making this a indie gem worth watching. Get a final look below then get your tickets.

Here's the second official trailer (+ fan art) for Julia Hart's Fast Color, direct from Codeblack's YouTube:

In Fast Color, Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Ruth, a young woman who went on the run when her superhuman abilities were discovered. Now, years after abandoning her family, the only place she has left to hide is the farmhouse where she grew up. Fast Color is directed by American writer / filmmaker Julia Hart (follow her @juliahartowitz), making her second feature after Miss Stevens previously. The screenplay is written by husband & wife team Julia Hart & Jordan Horowitz. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. Lionsgate will release Hart's Fast Color in select theaters starting April 19th this month. Going to watch?