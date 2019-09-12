Haddish, Byrne, Hayek in Goofy First Trailer for 'Like a Boss' Comedy

"She just wants to steal our ideas!" Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first official trailer for the comedy Like a Boss, the latest from director Miguel Arteta (Cedar Rapids, Beatriz at Dinner, and Duck Butter). This goofy entrepreneur comedy (haven't we seen this before?) is about two best friends with very different ideals who decide to start a beauty company together. But when they run into finanicial trouble and sell to a big name corporation, it puts their friendship at risk as they battle about how to proceed. "The world of beauty is about to get ugly." Oh what a tagline. Starring Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne as best friends, plus Salma Hayek, Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair, and Karan Soni. This looks about as dull and unfunny as they come, despite the talented main cast.

Here's the first full trailer (+ poster) for Miguel Arteta's Like a Boss, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

Best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company they built from the ground up. Unfortunately, they’re in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia's lifelong friendship in jeopardy. The beauty business is about to get ugly. Like a Boss is directed by Puerto Rican filmmaker Miguel Arteta, director of the films Star Maps, Chuck & Buck, The Good Girl, Youth in Revolt, Chinatown Film Project, Cedar Rapids, Alexander and the Very Bad Day, Beatriz at Dinner, and Duck Butter previously. The screenplay is written by Adam Cole-Kelly and Sam Pitman. Paramount will release Miguel Arteta's Like a Boss comedy in theaters everywhere starting January 10th, 2020 at the beginning of next year. Anyone? Did anyone laugh at all?