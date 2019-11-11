Hannah Marks & Rachel Zimmermann in Drama 'Almost Home' Trailer

"This is the story of the girl who saved me." Vertical has released an official trailer for an indie homeless drama titled Almost Home, which first premiered at the Woodstock Film Festival last year finally getting a release. The film is about a young girl who runs away from home and joins a group of other young kids living homeless on the streets of Los Angeles. This is the feature directorial debut of husband-wife actors Jessica Blank & Erik Jensen, adapting from Blank's own novel of the same name. Starring Rachel Zimmermann, Hannah Marks, Niko Guardado, and Max Burkholder. As heartfelt as this story seems, it's so cheesy I was cringing at times watching this trailer. "You're stronger than you think." Of course. Check it out anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jessica Blank & Erik Jensen's Almost Home, from YouTube:

A teenage girl named Elly (Rachel Zimmermann) flees abuse at home to join a strong but troubled young woman (Hannah Marks) that's been living on the streets. She joins a de facto family of other homeless youth struggling to survive on the streets of Los Angeles. Almost Home is co-directed by actors Jessica Blank & Erik Jensen, both making their feature directorial debut. The screenplay is also by Jessica Blank & Erik Jensen, based on the novel by Jessica Blank. It's produced by Jessica Blank, Ross Putman, and Steak House Productions. This first premiered at the Woodstock Film Festival last year. Vertical Ent. will release Blank & Jensen's Almost Home in select US theaters + streaming starting November 29th late this month.