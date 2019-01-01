Happy New Year Trailer for Blumhouse's 'Happy Death Day 2U' Sequel

"Failure is not an option." The very first trailer of 2019 is a new trailer for this horror sequel. Universal Pictures has debuted the second official trailer for Happy Death Day 2U, Blumhouse's highly-anticipated sequel to their time-loop horror hit from last year Happy Death Day. Once again directed (and written) by Christopher Landon, the film continues with the hero discovering that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead. Jessica Rothe also returns as Tree, with a full cast including Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Suraj Sharma, Steve Zissis, Rachel Matthews, Charles Aitken, Sarah Yarkin, and Caleb Spillyards. This actually looks pretty damn good - I think I need to do a double feature and watch both of these in February. And with that - Happy New Year! Let's get excited about 2019 movies.

Here's the second official trailer for Christopher Landon's Happy Death Day 2U, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first full trailer for Landon's Happy Death Day 2U here, to see the original tease.

Jessica Rothe leads the returning cast of Happy Death Day 2U, the follow-up to Blumhouse's surprise 2017 smash hit of riveting, repeating twists and comic turns. This time around, our hero Tree Gelbman (Rothe) discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead. Happy Death Day 2U is once again written and directed by American filmmaker Christopher Landon, who created the first Happy Death Day film, and also directed the features Burning Palms, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, and Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse previously. Produced by Jason Blum and Ryan Turek. Universal will release Landon's Happy Death Day 2U in theaters everywhere starting on February 14th, 2019, on Valentine's Day, early next year. How does that look? Who's planning to go see this sequel?