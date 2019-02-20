Harrison Ford Voices Rooster in Next 'The Secret Life of Pets 2' Teaser

"There. You're cured. Hallelujah." Universal + Illumination have debuted a sixth character trailer for Chris Renaud's The Secret Life of Pets 2, the sequel to the animated hit from a few years ago about pets and the life they have after their owners leave. This teaser is for a dog named Rooster, voiced by Harrison Ford, making his first appearance in this series. The first teaser featured the dog Max, the second teaser was for the cat Chloe, the third teaser for the rabbit Snowball, the fourth teaser for Daisy, and the fifth for Gidget as voiced by Jenny Slate. The full voice cast also includes Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Albert Brooks, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Kylie Hart, Nick Kroll, & Pete Holmes. We're still hoping to see a full-length trailer for this sequel soon, but for now, meet Rooster.

Here's the sixth teaser trailer (+ poster) for Chris Renaud's The Secret Life of Pets 2, from YouTube:

You can watch the first teaser for The Secret Life of Pets 2 here, plus Chloe's teaser or Snowball's teaser.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016’s blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Illumination Entertainment founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy will produce the sequel. The Secret Life of Pets 2 is once again directed by animation filmmaker Chris Renaud, who directed the first Pets movie, as well as Despicable Me, The Lorax, and Despicable Me 2 previously. The screenplay is written by Brian Lynch (who also wrote the first film). The film is produced by animation studio Illumination Entertainment. Universal will release Renaud's The Secret Life of Pets 2 in theaters everywhere starting June 7th, 2019 this summer. Still laughing here?