Have a Question? 'Ask Dr. Ruth' in First Trailer for New Documentary

"Say the word 'sex' with more emotion!" Magnolia Pictures has released the first official trailer for Ask Dr. Ruth, a documentary premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in just a few weeks. The film chronicles the incredible life of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor who became America's most famous sex therapist. "With her diminutive frame, thick German accent, and uninhibited approach to sex therapy and education, Dr. Ruth transformed the conversation around sexuality. As she approaches her 90th birthday and shows no signs of slowing down, Dr. Ruth revisits her painful past and unlikely path to a career at the forefront of the sexual revolution." She seems so spunky and spry, and still as witty and wise as ever. Enjoy.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Ryan White's documentary Ask Dr. Ruth, direct from YouTube:

A documentary portrait chronicling the incredible life of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor who became America's most famous sex therapist. As her 90th birthday approaches, Dr. Ruth revisits her painful past and her career at the forefront of the sexual revolution. Ask Dr. Ruth is directed by American producer / filmmaker Ryan White, director of the docs Pelada, Good Ol' Freda, The Case Against 8, and Serena previously. Produced for Hulu. This will be premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival coming up later this month. Magnolia will then release White's Ask Dr. Ruth in select theaters this spring, followed by a Hulu premiere online. Stay tuned for more - follow @AskDrRuthFilm. Anyone have a question to ask?