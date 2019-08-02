Hayley Griffith in First Trailer for Horror Comedy Film 'Satanic Panic'

"Death to the weak, wealth to the strong!" RLJE Films has unveiled an official trailer for the indie horror comedy Satanic Panic, which premiered at the Overlook Film Festival this year. This also stopped by the Oak Cliff Film Festival, and just played at the Fantasia Film Festival this summer. The film is about a pizza delivery girl at the end of her financial rope who has to fight for her life - and her tips - when her last order of the night turns out to be high society Satanists in need of a virgin sacrifice. Starring newcomer Hayley Griffith as Sam, with Ruby Modine, Rebecca Romijn, Arden Myrin, Jerry O'Connell, Jordan Ladd, Whitney Moore, Clarke Wolfe, and AJ Bowen. Reviews say it "will satisfy any viewer's need for monsters, mayhem and… jokes." Looks wacky and weird, and totally original which is what we need more of.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Chelsea Stardust's Satanic Panic, direct from YouTube:

Sam's first day as a pizza delivery driver is not going according to plan. At the end of a long day and not enough tips, her last delivery turns out to be for a group of Satanists looking for someone to sacrifice. Now in a fight for her life, Sam must fend off witches, evil spells and demonic creatures, all while trying to keep her body – and soul – intact. Satanic Panic is directed by filmmaker Chelsea Stardust, who worked for years as Jason Blum's assistant; this is her second feature film after making Seeing Green previously. The screenplay is written by Grady Hendrix; from a story by Ted Geoghegan and Grady Hendrix. This premiered at the Overlook Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at Fantasia this summer. RLJE Films will release Stardust's Satanic Panic in select theaters + on VOD starting September 6th coming soon this fall.