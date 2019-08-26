HBO Teaser Trailer for Asif Kapadia's 'Diego Maradona' Documentary

"What planet did you come from?" HBO has unveiled a new US teaser trailer for the acclaimed sports doc Diego Maradona, which initially premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year (here's the first trailer). The doc film is the latest from acclaimed filmmaker Asif Kapadia, who won the Best Doc Oscar in 2016 for Amy, and should've won an Oscar for his doc film Senna. This time he has crafted a film about the career of celebrated Buenos Aires-born football player Diego Maradona, who played for SSC Napoli in the 1980s. Constructed from over 500 hours of never-before-seen footage, this documentary centers on his life and fame and involvement with the Italian mafia. Many in the sport, including football writers, players, and fans, regard him as the greatest football player of all time. He was joint "FIFA Player of the 20th Century" with Pelé. This doc had lots of positive reviews out of Cannes, and it's a must watch for anyone who loves sports and/or wants to learn more about the true story of Diego. Kapadia is quickly becoming a doc master.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Asif Kapadia's doc Diego Maradona, on HBO's YouTube:

You can still watch the first festival trailer for Kapadia's Diego Maradona here, to see even more footage.

In a city where the devil would have needed bodyguards, Maradona became bigger than God himself. This is the wild and unforgettable story of God-given talent, glory, despair and betrayal, of corruption and ultimately redemption. A feature-length documentary about the Argentinian legend's time at Italian club Napoli. Produced from over 500 hours of footage from Maradona's personal archive by the Academy Award-winning team behind Senna and Amy, the film will trace his on and off the pitch exploits in Italy during the 1980s. Diego Maradona is directed by British filmmaker Asif Kapadia, director of the award-winning documentaries Uneternal City, Senna, and Amy previously. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival. HBO will debut Kapadia's Diego Maradona in select theaters September 20th, then streaming starting October 1st this fall. Who wants to see this?