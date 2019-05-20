Heather Matarazzo & Joel McHale in Trailer for Indie Comedy 'Stuck'

"I mean, of course there's a reason - it's called crime." North of Two has debuted an official trailer for an indie ensemble comedy film titled Stuck, which premiered at a few small film festivals last year. This is the feature directorial debut of an actress-turned-filmmaker named Jillian Armenante. Comedian Heather Matarazzo stars as Darby, who finds herself in trouble with the law, and is sentenced to house arrest. Now she must serve 30 days in the home she used to share with her ex-boyfriend Mo, that he now shares with his new fiancee. Sounds like fun, right? The cast includes Amir Talai, Kate Flannery, Joel McHale, and Paul Scheer. Looks like a stoner comedy, a relationship comedy, and a life-lessons drama all rolled in one.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jillian Armenante's Stuck, direct from North of Two's YouTube:

Darby (Heather Matarazzo) finds herself in trouble with the law, and is sentenced to house arrest. Now she must serve 30 days in the home she used to share with her ex-boyfriend Mo (Amir Talai), that he now shares with his new fiancé. Stuck is directed by American actress-turned-filmmaker Jillian Armenante, making her feature directorial debut with this film after TV work including episodes of "Kittens in a Cage". The screenplay is written by David Mickel and Heather Turman. It's produced by Jillian Armenante, David Mickel, and Heather Turman. This premiered at the GenreBlast Film Festival last year. North of Two will release Armenante's Stuck direct-to-VOD starting May 20th - available this month. Anyone want to see it?