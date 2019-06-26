Helen Mirren & Ian McKellen in Con Romance 'The Good Liar' Trailer

"Seems like you've had quite a past…" Warner Bros has unveiled the first official trailer for a movie titled The Good Liar, the latest directed by Bill Condon (Dreamgirls, The Fifth Estate, Mr. Holmes, Beauty and the Beast most recently). Oscar winner Helen Mirren and two-time Oscar nominee Ian McKellen star in their first movie together. Described as "a story about the secrets we keep and the lies we live", The Good Liar is about a career con artist Roy Courtnay who starts to fall for the "well-to-do widow Betty McLeish" after meeting her online. It seems like there's plenty of twists and turns in this, and mysterious secrets. The full cast includes Russell Tovey, Mark Lewis Jones, Jim Carter, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, and Celine Buckens. This looks darn good, I like McKellen's mustache and the mysteriousness. Curious?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Bill Condon's The Good Liar, direct from WB's YouTube:

Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. As Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life. The Good Liar is directed by filmmaker Bill Condon, of Kinsey, Dreamgirls, Breaking Dawn - Part 1 & 2, The Fifth Estate, Mr. Holmes, and Disney's Beauty and the Beast previously. The screenplay is written by Jeffrey Hatcher, adapted from Nicholas Searle's novel of the same name. Warner Bros will release Condon's The Good Liar in theaters everywhere starting November 15th, 2019 later this fall. First impression? How does that look?