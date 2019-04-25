Hemsworth & Thompson in Second 'Men in Black: International' Trailer

"Are you suggesting we try the most powerful weapon in the galaxy for fun?" Sony Pictures has revealed the second official trailer for Men in Black International, the fourth movie in the Men in Black series, which seems to be more of a reboot than anything. This one introduces us to two new MIB members: Chris Hemsworth as Agent H, and Tessa Thompson as Agent M. The plot involves them tackling the "biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization." This gives us a better idea of what to expect than the first trailer, but it still doesn't look that great. The cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois, plus Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson. This seems to have lost the intelligent coolness it used to have for much more goofy humor.

Here's the second set of trailers for F. Gary Gray's Men in Black International, direct from YouTube:

You can still see the first two trailers for F. Gary Gray's Men in Black International here, for more footage.

For more updates on MIB International, follow on Twitter @meninblack or visit the official website.

"The universe is expanding…" The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization. Men in Black International is directed by American filmmaker F. Gary Gray, director of the films Friday, Set It Off, The Negotiator, A Man Apart, The Italian Job, Be Cool, Law Abiding Citizen, Straight Outta Compton, and The Fate of the Furious previously. The screenplay is by Matt Holloway and Art Marcum; based on the comics by Lowell Cunningham. Sony Pictures will release Gray's Men in Black: International in theaters everywhere starting on June 14th this summer season. Thoughts? Looking good?