Higher, Further, Faster: Action-Packed 'Captain Marvel' Big Game Spot

"Got to show these boys how to do it. You ready?" Disney has also debuted a new 30-second TV spot during the Super Bowl for their other big movie coming up soon - Marvel's Captain Marvel, opening just a few weeks before Avengers: Endgame hits theaters. We've seen plenty of trailers and previews for this already, but why not some more new footage - including some extra bits of the big space battle. Brie Larson plays an Air Force fighter pilot who becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 90s (before any of the Avengers movies), this stars Gemma Chan, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou, Annette Bening, Colin Ford, Lashana Lynch, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. I'm really hoping this is as good as it looks, because it could be seriously badass. The space fight better be good - bring the fury, Carol Danvers.

Here's the Super Bowl TV Spot for Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck's Captain Marvel, from Marvel's YouTube:

Set in the mid-1990s, Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, as she turns into one of the galaxy's mightiest heroes and joins Starforce, an elite Kree military team, before returning home with new questions about her past and identity when the Earth is caught in the center of an intergalactic conflict between two alien worlds. Captain Marvel is directed by American filmmakers Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck, both directors of the films Half Nelson, Sugar, It's Kind of a Funny Story, and Mississippi Grind previously. The screenplay is co-written by Meg LeFauve, Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck, Nicole Perlman, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Liz Flahive, and Carly Mensch; based on the Marvel character created by Roy Thomas & Gene Colan. Disney-Marvel will release Boden & Fleck's Captain Marvel in theaters everywhere starting March 8th coming up soon. Looking better? Who's ready for this?