Hilary Duff in Official Trailer for Horror 'The Haunting of Sharon Tate'

Be careful, Sharon. Saban Films has debuted the first official trailer for an indie dramatic horror titled The Haunting of Sharon Tate, based on a kinda-sorta true story about actress Sharon Tate - who was sadly murdered by the Manson Family in 1969. The plot is inspired by an actual quote from Tate, found in an interview published a year before her death, wherein she revealed having dreams about ghosts haunting her house and foreseeing her own death at the hands of a satanic cult. Hilary Duff (in her first major horror role) stars as Sharon Tate, pregnant with Roman Polanski's child at the age of 26 at the time. The film's cast also includes Jonathan Bennett, Lydia Hearst, Pawel Szajda, Ryan Cargill, and Bella Popa. There's always room for another pregnancy horror film, especially one with high profile connections to Hollywood.

Here's the first official trailer for Daniel Farrands' The Haunting of Sharon Tate, direct from YouTube:

Pregnant with director Roman Polanski's child and awaiting his return from Europe, 26-year-old actress Sharon Tate (Hilary Duff) becomes plagued by visions of her imminent death. "The film takes a look at the last days leading up to Tate’s murder from her point of view. The plot is inspired by an actual quote from Tate, from an interview published a year before her death, wherein she revealed having dreams about ghosts haunting her house and foreseeing her own death at the hands of a satanic cult." The Haunting of Sharon Tate is both written and directed by American filmmaker Daniel Farrands, his second feature film following the long-delayed The Amityville Murders, getting into filmmaker after working as a producer and TV director previously. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise yet. Saban Films will release Ferrands' The Haunting of Sharon Tate in select theaters starting April 5th, 2019 this spring. Interested?