His & Hers Teaser Trailers for Noah Baumbach's 'Marriage Story' Film

"I thought we should talk…" "Okay." Netflix has revealed two teaser trailers for the highly anticipated new film from filmmaker Noah Baumbach, titled Marriage Story. This one is premiering at the Venice Film Festival coming up soon, then it'll stop by the Telluride, Toronto, New York Film Festivals this fall before Netflix releases (in theaters + streaming). Baumbach explains this intro: "Marriage Story is a love story that reveals itself within the breakdown. With these companion trailers I wanted to show the relationship through the eyes of both characters. There are many sides to every story, and the movie embraces these different viewpoints in order to find the shared truth." There is one trailer for Adam Driver as Charlie, and one for Scarlett Johansson as Nicole. It reminds me of the trailers for The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby. The cast also includes Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Mark O'Brien, and Julie Hagerty. Well, this looks like it's going to be painful but also quite enthralling to watch. Se both of the teasers below.

Here's the first teaser trailers (+ posters) for Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, from Netflix's YouTube:

A stage director (Adam Driver) and his actor wife (Scarlett Johansson) struggle through a grueling, coast-to-coast divorce that pushes them to their personal and creative extremes. Marriage Story is both written and directed by acclaimed American indie filmmaker Noah Baumbach, director of the films Kicking and Screaming, Mr. Jealousy, Highball, The Squid and the Whale, Margot at the Wedding, Greenberg, Frances Ha, While We're Young, Mistress America, and The Meyerowitz Stories previously. It's produced by David Heyman and Noah Baumbach. This will first premiere at the Venice Film Festival, then play at the Telluride, Toronto, and New York Film Festivals this fall. Netflix will release Baumbach's Marriage Stories in select US theaters + streaming starting this fall. Stay tuned for an exact release date. First impression? Intrigued?