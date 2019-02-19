Honor Swinton Byrne in First Trailer for Joanna Hogg's 'The Souvenir'

"We can all be sincere, but um, what's it all for?" A24 has unveiled the first trailer for The Souvenir, hot off of its back-to-back festival appearances at the Sundance Film Festival and Berlin Film Festival this year. It won the Grand Jury Prize, the top award, in the World Cinema Dramatic section at Sundance, and has earned quite a bit of acclaim from critics at both fests. Honor Swinton Byrne (Tilda Swinton's daughter) stars as Julie, a young woman try to get into filmmaking. The film chronicles her life with a manipulative, emotionally abusive older man she meets and falls in love with, played by Tom Burke. The cast includes Tilda Swinton, Richard Ayoade, Jack McMullen, and Frankie Wilson. This will appeal to those who love high art cinema, as it's a very nuanced personal story and many critics are falling head over heels for it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Joanna Hogg's The Souvenir, direct from A24's YouTube:

A shy but ambitious film student (Honor Swinton Byrne) begins to find her voice as an artist while navigating a turbulent courtship with a charismatic but untrustworthy man (Tom Burke). She defies her protective mother (Tilda Swinton) and concerned friends as she slips deeper and deeper into an intense, emotionally fraught relationship that comes dangerously close to destroying her dreams. The Souvenir is both written and directed by English filmmaker Joanna Hogg, of the films Unrelated, Archipelago, and Exhibition previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema section, and also just played at the Berlin Film Festival this month. A24 will release Hogg's The Souvenir in select US theaters starting on May 17th this summer. Interested?