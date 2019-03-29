Horrifying New Extended Trailer for Evil Superhero Movie 'Brightburn'

"I want to do good, mom. I do." Sony Pictures has released another new extended (3 minute) trailer for the evil superhero thriller Brightburn, a new film from director David Yarovesky. Produced by James Gunn, it's being described as "a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror." This trailer is an alternate, extended version of the second trailer and it's terrifying - incredibly intense and brutal and so dark. What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? What if he took all that anger inside of him and went the other way with it? This is what you get. Elizabeth Banks stars, along with David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, and Meredith Hagner. There is also a new poster to go along with this footage - view below.

Here's the new extended trailer (+ poster) for David Yarovesky's Brightburn, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the teaser trailer for Yarovesky's Brightburn here, ot the second full-length trailer here.

What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker behind Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror. Brightburn is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker David "Yarvo" Yarovesky, his second feature film after directing The Hive previously, as well as some short films and music videos. The screenplay is written by Mark Gunn & Brian Gunn; and it's produced by James Gunn & Kenneth Huang. Sony will release Yarvo's Brightburn in theaters everywhere starting May 24th coming up this summer. How freaky does that look?