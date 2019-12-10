Horrifying Red Band Trailer for Nicolas Pesce's 'The Grudge' Remake

"Are you alone in the house right now?" Sony has revealed a terrifying new red band trailer for the latest update of The Grudge, the horror series based on the Ju-on movies from Japan. This new take is directed by Nicolas Pesce, of The Eyes of My Mother and Piercing, and it's produced by horror master Sam Raimi. After a young mother murders her family in her own house, a single mother & detective tries to investigate and solve the case. She discovers the house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death. Andrea Riseborough stars as the detective, with an impressive cast including Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, Jacki Weaver, William Sadler, Frankie Faison, Tara Westwood, Nancy Sorel, and Stephanie Sy. There is some seriously disgusting stuff in this trailer, but that's the point - especially coming from Pesce. If you've seen his other films, he's very good at body horror.

Here's the full red band trailer (+ poster) for Nicolas Pesce's The Grudge, direct from Sony's YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Pesce's The Grudge remake here, to see the original reveal again.

A single mother and young detective, Muldoon (Andrea Riseborough), discovers that a suburban house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death. She runs to save herself and her son from demonic spirits from the cursed house in her neighborhood. The Grudge, also known as just Grudge, is directed by American filmmaker Nicolas Pesce, director of the films The Eyes of My Mother and Piercing previously. The screenplay is written by Nicolas Pesce; from a story by Jeff Buhler and Nicolas Pesce. Based on the original Japanese horror series Ju-on from Takashi Shimizu. Produced by Takashige Ichise, Sam Raimi, and Robert G. Tapert. Sony's Screen Gems will release Pesce's The Grudge in theaters everywhere starting on January 3rd, 2020 coming up in less than a month. Scared by this trailer or not?