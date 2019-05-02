Horror 'Hallowed Ground' Trailer Puts Us in the Middle of a Blood Feud

"Our neighbors are vehemently possessive of their land…" Uncork'd Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Hallowed Ground, the latest from filmmaker Miles Doleac (of The Historian, The Hollow, Demons). Described as "in the tradition of The Green Inferno and Deliverance," the film is about a married couple that travels to a secluded cabin in hopes of rebuilding their relationship. They stumble into a blood feud between the Native American owners of the property and the neighboring clan, who obsessively guard their land and punish those who trespass on it in terrifying ways. Starring Ritchie Montgomery, Lindsay Anne Williams, Sherri Eakin, Miles Doleac, Jeremy Sande, and Cotton Yancey. Looks a bit too extreme and cult-ish and masochistic for my tastes, but horror fans may be into it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Miles Doleac's Hallowed Ground, direct from YouTube:

A married couple (Lindsay Anne Williams & Sherri Eakin), trying to rebuild their relationship after an affair, travels to a secluded cabin and stumbles into a blood feud between the Native American owners of the property and the neighboring clan, who obsessively guard their land and punish those who trespass on it in terrifying ways. Hallowed Ground is both written and directed by American filmmaker Miles Doleac, director of the films The Historian, The Hollow, and Demons previously. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals. Uncork'd will debut Doleac's Hallowed Ground direct-to-VOD on June 7th this summer. Anyone?