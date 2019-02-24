'If Beale Street Could Talk' Wins Best Film at 2019 Indie Spirit Awards

The Independent Spirit Awards are an annual award given in the name of independent film, featuring plenty of those little indie films which deserve the honor and recognition that they usually don't receive - celebrating their 34th year. The 2019 winners of the Spirit Awards were announced Saturday before the Oscars at a ceremony out in Santa Monica. The main winner this year was Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk, winning Best Director and Best Film, the two top prizes. The rest of the nominees from 2018 included many of the best films and performances from last year, a much better selection than the Academy Awards or pretty much anything else. These are always a nice counter-balance to the Oscars, especially this year with a great mix of smaller films getting recognized. Read on for the list of Indie Spirit Awards results.

You'll notice an [IMDb] link next to each film. This is so you can discover great new films, because there is guaranteed to be at least one film you've never heard of in here. Read on for a complete list of nominees and winners from the 32nd Independent Spirit Awards. Winners from each category are designated in BOLD.

BEST FEATURE

Eighth Grade [IMDb]

First Reformed [IMDb]

If Beale Street Could Talk [IMDb]

Leave No Trace [IMDb]

You Were Never Really Here [IMDb]

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Hereditary [IMDb]

Sorry to Bother You [IMDb]

The Tale [IMDb]

We The Animals [IMDb]

Wildlife [IMDb]

BEST DIRECTOR

Debra Granik - Leave No Trace [IMDb]

Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk [IMDb]

Tamara Jenkins - Private Life [IMDb]

Lynne Ramsay - You Were Never Really Here [IMDb]

Paul Schrader - First Reformed [IMDb]

BEST MALE LEAD

John Cho - Searching [IMDb]

Daveed Diggs - Blindspotting [IMDb]

Ethan Hawke - First Reformed [IMDb]

Christian Malheiros - Sócrates [IMDb]

Joaquin Phoenix - You Were Never Really Here [IMDb]

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Glenn Close - The Wife [IMDb]

Toni Collette - Hereditary [IMDb]

Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade [IMDb]

Regina Hall - Support the Girls [IMDb]

Helena Howard - Madeline's Madeline [IMDb]

Carey Mulligan - Wildlife [IMDb]

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Raúl Castillo - We The Animals [IMDb]

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman [IMDb]

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me? [IMDb]

Josh Hamilton - Eighth Grade [IMDb]

John David Washington - Monsters and Men [IMDb]

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Kayli Carter - Private Life [IMDb]

Tyne Daly - A Bread Factory [IMDb]

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk [IMDb]

Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie - Leave No Trace [IMDb]

J. Smith-Cameron - Nancy [IMDb]

BEST SCREENPLAY

Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland - Colette [IMDb]

Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty - Can You Ever Forgive Me? [IMDb]

Tamara Jenkins - Private Life [IMDb]

Boots Riley - Sorry to Bother You [IMDb]

Paul Schrader - First Reformed [IMDb]

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Bo Burnham - Eighth Grade [IMDb]

Christina Choe - Nancy [IMDb]

Cory Finley - Thoroughbreds [IMDb]

Jennifer Fox - The Tale [IMDb]

Quinn Shephard & Laurie Shephard (Story By) - Blame [IMDb]

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ashley Connor - Madeline's Madeline [IMDb]

Diego Garcia - Wildlife [IMDb]

Benjamin Loeb - Mandy [IMDb]

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom - Suspiria [IMDb]

Zak Mulligan - We The Animals [IMDb]

BEST EDITING

Joe Bini - You Were Never Really Here [IMDb]

Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar - We The Animals [IMDb]

Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart - American Animals [IMDb]

Anne Fabini, Alex Hall, Gary Levy - The Tale [IMDb]

Nick Houy - Mid90s [IMDb]

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Hale County This Morning, This Evening [IMDb]

Minding the Gap [IMDb]

Of Fathers and Sons [IMDb]

On Her Shoulders [IMDb]

Shirkers [IMDb]

Won't You Be My Neighbor? [IMDb]

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Burning (South Korea) [IMDb]

The Favourite (United Kingdom) [IMDb]

Happy as Lazzaro (Italy) [IMDb]

Roma (Mexico) [IMDb]

Shoplifters (Japan) [IMDb]

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Best feature made for less than $500,000.

A Bread Factory [IMDb]

En el Séptimo Día [IMDb]

Never Goin' Back [IMDb]

Sócrates [IMDb]

Thunder Road [IMDb]

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Suspiria - Luca Guadagnino [IMDb]

For Best Ensemble: Malgosia Bela, Ingrid Caven, Lutz Ebersdorf, Elena Fokina, Mia Goth, Jessica Harper, Dakota Johnson, Gala Moody, Chloë Grace Moretz, Renée Soutendijk, Tilda Swinton, Sylvie Testud, Angela Winkler.

KIEHL'S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Alexandre Moratto - Director of Sócrates [IMDb]

JEEP TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Minding the Gap - Bing Liu [IMDb]

THE BONNIE AWARD

Debra Granik - Leave No Trace [IMDb]

For last year's list of nominees and winners, which included Jordan Peele's Get Out winning both Best Film + Best Director, and Matt Spicer's Ingrid Goes West winning Best First Feature - click here. This year's set of nominees are some of the best around, a glorious example of how the finest films (and some of the best people) from cinema can actually be honored and recognized. I really love that the Indie Spirits will expand a category to include as many nominees as necessary if there are really that many worth being highlighted. For example, the six nominees in the Best Female Lead and Best Documentary categories this year, all of them worthy. As usual, all of these little films are worth watching and discovering and sharing with friends. These are the real gems of the movie industry and always the very best of the best. So please check them out.

For more: SpiritAwards.com. A big indie congratulations to all of 2019's winners & nominees!