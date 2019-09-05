Imogen Poots & Aleyse Shannon in Trailer for 'Black Christmas' Horror

"I'm worried that something bad happened." Universal Pictures has unveiled the first official trailer for the new 2019 remake of the horror cult classic Black Christmas, this new one written & directed by Sophia Takal (of Green, Always Shine). Based on the original Black Christmas from 1974, the film is about a group of sorority sisters of MKU (Mu Kappa Epsilon) stalked by a masked killer during the holidays. The synopsis this time goes all out capitalizing on the current social movement, stating: "Whoever the killer is, he's about to discover that this generation's young women aren’t about to be anybody's victims." Why not. This new Black Christmas stars Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue, Brittany O'Grady, Caleb Eberhardt, Simon Mead, and Cary Elwes. This actually looks like a fun, brutal update of the original - with lots of ladies fighting back against this asshole holiday killer. Get ready for a bloody Christmas movie.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Sophia Takal's Black Christmas, from Universal's YouTube:

Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. But as Riley Stone (Imogen Poots) & her Mu Kappa Epsilon sisters—athlete Marty (Lily Donoghue), rebel Kris (Aleyse Shannon), and foodie Jesse (Brittany O'Grady)—prepare to deck the halls with a series of seasonal parties, a black-masked stalker begins killing sorority women one by one. As the body count rises, Riley and her squad start to question whether they can trust any man, including Marty’s beta-male boyfriend, Nate (Simon Mead), Riley’s new crush Landon (Caleb Eberhardt) or even esteemed classics instructor Professor Gelson (Cary Elwes). Whoever the killer is, he’s about to discover that this generation's young women aren't about to be anybody’s victims. Black Christmas 2019 is directed by American actress / filmmaker Sophia Takal, director of the indie films Green and Always Shine previously. The screenplay is written by Sophia Takal and April Wolfe, based on the original Black Christmas from 1974. Produced by Jason Blum and Ben Cosgrove. Universal will release Takal's Black Christmas in theaters everywhere this Friday the 13th, December 13th, during the holidays.