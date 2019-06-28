Incredible Third Trailer for 'Hobbs & Shaw' Starring Johnson & Statham

"We're going to need cars, and guns." Universal has revealed a third & final official trailer (first and second) for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the unbelievably badass new Fast & Furious "spin-off" movie focusing on the two characters in the title - Luke Hobbs (played by Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (played by Jason Statham). Made by the director of John Wick (co-director), Atomic Blonde, and Deadpool 2, this is shaping up to be one of the most entertaining summer action movies. And it will be in theaters in just over a month! In this Fast & Furious spin-off continuation, lawman Hobbs and outcast Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity. The killer full cast includes Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eddie Marsan, Joe Anoa'i, plus Helen Mirren. This is looking so awesome, and even though it's so fake, I'm still super pumped to see this on a big screen.

Here's the third official trailer for David Leitch's Hobbs & Shaw, direct from Universal's YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for David Leitch's Hobbs & Shaw here, or the bonkers second trailer.

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015's Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves. Hobbs & Shaw is directed by former stuntman turned action filmmaker David Leitch, co-director of John Wick, and the director of Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2 previously. The screenplay is written again by Chris Morgan. Universal Pictures will release Leitch's Hobbs & Shaw in theaters everywhere starting August 2nd coming up soon this summer. Your most anticipated?