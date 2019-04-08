Inside Look at Beyonce's Coachella Show in 'Homecoming' Doc Trailer

"Tell the truth. To yourself first, and to the children." Netflix has debuted the trailer for the documentary Homecoming, in full titled Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé, which is exactly what that title says it is. Homecoming is a behind-the-scenes look at Beyonce's life leading up to her iconic performance at Coachella in April of last year. There's a great deal of home footage shot by Beyonce and her crew, "interspersed with candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation and powerful intent behind her vision." This big collaboration between Netflix and Beyonce gives us a candid look at the life of this superstar and how she pulled off such a spectacular show. For those who might've forgotten: "The historic sets — the first of which lasted two hours broke and records as the most-live-streamed performance of all time — were praised for their unapologetic celebration of black culture and history in a predominately white cultural space." Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer for Beyonce's doc Homecoming, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Featuring quotes from Maya Angelou. Homecoming presents an intimate look at Beyoncé’s historic 2018 Coachella performance that paid homage to America's historically black colleges and universities. Interspersed with candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation and powerful intent behind her vision, Homecoming traces the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement. Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé is directed by Beyonce, in full Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter, as far as we know (she has directed short films and other TV specials previously). There's no other credits listed for this film yet. This documentary was filmed (mostly) at Coachella in California in April 2018. Netflix will release Beyonce's Homecoming doc streaming exclusively starting April 17th this spring. Who's interested in watching this?