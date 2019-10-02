Intense Second Trailer for 'The Good Liar' Starring Mirren & McKellen

"You've had quite a past, Roy?" Warner Bros has debuted a new 60-second trailer for The Good Liar, the latest from director Bill Condon (of Dreamgirls, The Fifth Estate, Mr. Holmes, Beauty and the Beast). This is the fascinating con thriller starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen in their first real movie together. And boy does this look dang good - one hell of an exciting trailer. Described as "a story about the secrets we keep and the lies we live", The Good Liar is about career con artist Roy Courtnay who falls for the "well-to-do widow Betty McLeish" after meeting her online. The full cast also includes Russell Tovey, Mark Lewis Jones, Jim Carter, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, and Celine Buckens. I've got a strong feeling this is one to keep an eye on. And holy crap this a perfectly edited taut trailer! Everything lines up just right.

Here's the second official trailer for Bill Condon's The Good Liar, direct from WB's YouTube:

Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. As Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life. The Good Liar is directed by filmmaker Bill Condon, of Kinsey, Dreamgirls, Breaking Dawn - Part 1 & 2, The Fifth Estate, Mr. Holmes, and Disney's Beauty and the Beast previously. The screenplay is written by Jeffrey Hatcher, adapted from Nicholas Searle's novel of the same name. Warner Bros will release Condon's The Good Liar in theaters everywhere starting November 15th this fall. Watch the first trailer here again. How does it look?