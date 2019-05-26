International Trailer for Brazil's 'The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão'

"Why don't you forget about that sister of yours?" Take a look at one of the award winners from the Cannes Film Festival this year. The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão, originally A Vida Invisível de Eurídice Gusmão in Portuguese, is a Brazilian film made by filmmaker Karim Aïnouz (Madame Satã). This feminist drama set in Rio de Janeiro in the 1950s won the top prize in the Un Certain Regard category, meaning the jury voted it the best film from that section. The story follows two sisters, Euridice and Guida. They live at home, each with a dream: become a renowned pianist, or find true love. Because of their father, they are forced to live without each other. Separated, they will take control of their destiny, while never giving up on their hope of being reunited. Starring Fernanda Montenegro as Euridice, and Júlia Stockler as Guida, with Carol Duarte, Gregório Duvivier, Marcio Vito, and Bárbara Santos. In addition to the award, I've heard nothing but great things about this from everyone who saw it in Cannes. Keep an eye on this one.

Here's the festival trailer for Karim Aïnouz's The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão, from YouTube:

Rio de Janeiro, 1940s, the life of Guida (Júlia Stockler) and Euridice Gusmão (Fernanda Montenegro), raised to be invisible in the eyes of the Brazilian society of that time, like all the other women of that generation. The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão is directed by Brazilian filmmaker Karim Aïnouz, of the films Madame Satã, Love for Sale, O Abismo Prateado, I Travel Because I Have To, I Come Back Because I Love You, and O Sol na Cabeça previously. The screenplay is by Murilo Hauser, co-written by Inés Bortagaray & Karim Aïnouz; adapted from Martha Batalha's novel "A Vida Invisível de Eurídice Gusmão". This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this month, where it won top prize in the Un Certain Regard section. The film is still seeking international distribution, so no release dates are set yet. First impression?