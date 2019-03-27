Going on a Road Trip! New International Trailer for Pixar's 'Toy Story 4'

"If there's one thing I know, it's that a toy's job is never done." Disney + Pixar have debuted another full-length international trailer for Toy Story 4, following the most recent full US trailer from a few weeks ago. When a new toy called "Forky" joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy… Pixar's latest sequel looks like it builds on the emotions in Toy Story 3, taking us on another journey outside of the home when Forky tries to break free. All the other regular voices are back: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Kristen Schaal, and Bonnie Hunt, with newcomers Keegan Michael-Key & Jordan Peele, Keanu Reeves, plus Tony Hale as Forky. This new trailer is a combo of the first teasers with the full US trailer, moving at a much faster pace with a different song. Enjoy.

Here's the full international trailer (+ new French poster) for Josh Cooley's Toy Story 4, from YouTube:

Everyone's favorite pull-string cowboy sheriff Woody (Tom Hanks), along with his best friends Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, are happy taking care of their kid, Bonnie, until a new toy called "Forky" arrives in her room. According to Forky, a spork-turned-craft-project, he's not a toy at all—and he'd rather skip this big adventure completely, if only they'd let him. Pixar's Toy Story 4 is directed by American filmmaker Josh Cooley, making his feature directorial debut after directing other various projects at Pixar including the short film Riley's First Date?, and the TV shorts "Mater's Tall Tales" and "Toy Story of Terror". The script is credited to John Lasseter & Andrew Stanton & Pete Docter & Lee Unkrich, with Stephany Folsom. Disney will release Pixar's Toy Story 4 in theaters starting June 21st this summer. Looking forward to it?