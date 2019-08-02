International Trailer for Roger Avary's 'Lucky Day' with Crispin Glover

"It has been a long time…" Metropolitan Films in France has debuted the first official trailer for Lucky Day, a new film by the infamous writer / director Roger Avary (best known as the co-writer of Tarantino's Pulp Fiction). While IMDb says he has another film in the can, technically this is the first one he has made since 2004 that will actually be released. At least in France, since this is a French production, but not sure about anywhere else. Lucky Day stars Luke Bracey as Red, a safe cracker who has just been released from prison, trying to hold his family together as his past catches up to him in the form of Luc, played by Crispin Glover, a psychopathic contract killer who's seeking revenge for the death of his brother. The film also stars Nina Dobrev, Ella Ryan Quinn, Clé Bennett, Nadia Farès, and Clifton Collins Jr. This really looks like a film lost from the 90s that has somehow just reappeared now, which isn't to say it's bad. Take a look.

Here's the first international trailer for Roger Avary's Lucky Day, direct from Metropolitan's YouTube:

Red (Luke Bracey), a safe cracker who has just been released from prison, is trying to hold his family together as his past catches up with him in the form of Luc (Crispin Glover), a psychopathic contract killer who's seeking revenge for the death of his brother. Lucky Day is directed by the infamous, Oscar-winning, American writer / producer / filmmaker Roger Avary, director of the movies Killing Zoe, The Rules of Attraction, and Glitterati previously. He also co-wrote the screenplay for Tarantino's Pulp Fiction. The screenplay for this is also written by Roger Avary. The film hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Metropolitan Films will release Avary's Lucky Day in France starting this September, but there's still no other release dates set in any other country yet. Stay tuned. First impression? Who's curious?